Breaking: Lawan emerges Senate President

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi Published Date
Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan during a courtesy visit to Media Trust headquarters in Abuja yesterday.
Ahmed Lawan

Ahmad Lawan has emerged the new Senate President

Counting is still ongoing but he has garnered over 50 votes so far out of 107 senators-elect present.

Lawan is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was nominated by senator-elect Yayaha Abdullahi and seconded by Solomon Adeola Olamilekan both of whom are of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Kebbi and Lagos States respectively.

