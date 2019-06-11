Breaking: Lawan emerges Senate President

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmad Lawan has emerged the new Senate President

Counting is still ongoing but he has garnered over 50 votes so far out of 107 senators-elect present.

Lawan is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was nominated by senator-elect Yayaha Abdullahi and seconded by Solomon Adeola Olamilekan both of whom are of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Kebbi and Lagos States respectively.

