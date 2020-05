Adamu died at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi in the late hours of Thursday after a brief illness.

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, disclosed this on Sunday in Lafia.

The late member representing Nasarawa Central at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), Suleiman Adamu, died of Coronavirus.

