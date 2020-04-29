  1. Home
Lagos discharges 49 COVID-19 patients, total now 187

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos 
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu opened the 110-bed space COVID-19 isolation centre inside Onikan Stadium, Lagos.
Lagos State has disclosed the recovery and discharge of 49 patients, a Greek and 48 Nigerians, from the isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan to reunite with the society.

This was revealed on the official twitter handle of the Lagos Ministry of Health @LSMOH.

With the new patients discharged, the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State stands at 187.

According to the tweet, 49 patients including 28 females and 21 males were discharged having tested negative twice consecutively to the virus.

18 of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba while the remaining 31 were discharged from Onikan Isolation Centre.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in Lagos so far is 19.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had on Tuesday confirmed 195 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) in the country.

This brings the total number of infections in Nigeria to 1,532.

The NCDC, in a tweet at about 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, said that the 195 new infections recorded were; 80-Lagos, 38-Kano, 15-Ogun, 15-Bauchi, 11-Borno, 10-Gombe, 9-Sokoto, 5-Edo, 5-Jigawa, 2-Zamfara, and one each from Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT, and Nasarawa States.

 

