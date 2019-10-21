BREAKING: Kwankwasiyya, Gandujiyya supporters clash in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

At least, eight persons have been injured and 10 vehicles damaged on Monday in Kano, following clashes between members of Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya groups.

Daily Trust gathered that supporters of the two groups clashed at the newly constructed underpass along Madobi road in Kano Metropolis.

Alhaji Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, confirmed the clash.

Dawakin Tofa said the incident occurred around 2:15pm when Kwankwasiyya supporters were returning from Madobi local government area where their Supreme Leader, Dr Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, commissioned a private female college of nursing and midwifery, which he built.

“Scores of our supporters were seriously injured and currently recieving medical attention in various clinics, 10 vehicles destroyed and personal items carted away by polical thugs believed to be sponsored by Kano State Government,” he claimed.

When contacted, the State’s Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, dismissed the allegation that the Kwankwasiyya were attacked by supporters of the ruling party.

He said: “It is a mere allegation and I believe the Kwankwasiyya people are just beating around the bush. There is no iota of truth in their allegation. They are just trying to blackmail the ruling party because they are envying what government is currently achieving in the state.

“They are good in tarnishing our image and they have been doing that since the inception of the present administration back in 2015. APC is a peace loving party.”

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said nobody reported any attack on Kwankwasiyya supporters to the police.

“We have not receive any report from anybody that he or she was attacked. However, we have deployed our men to the venue of the incident to restore law and order,” he said.

