Breaking: Offio-Ama Youths protest, ask Shell to quit community

By Saawua Terzungwe Published Date

The youths of Offio-Ama community on Tuesday, stormed Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Aku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers demanding the company to vacate their community over its alleged inability to perform its corporate social responsibility to the host communities.

The SPDC and Oil Mining License OML 25, had been shot for about two years due to conflict of interest with the host communities.

However, the River State Government on Monday, with some selected members of the host communities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the re-opening of the closed flow station and the payment of outstanding funds owed Stakeholder Communities under the extant Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU).

In total disagreement with the MOU, the youths in an ongoing protest at OML 25 flow station are demanding for total closure, revoke and replacement of SPDC with an indigenous oil company.

Detail shortly………..

