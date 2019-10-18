BREAKING: Kogi deputy governor, Simon Achuba impeached

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State House of Assembly has impeached deputy Governor Simon Achuba.

The impeachment is coming barely few hours after a seven-man panel investigating allegations of gross misconduct leveled against the deputy governor, submitted its report to the state assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the panel, Barrister John Baiyeshea on Friday led six other members of the panel to submit the report to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew, at the State House of Assembly in Lokoja.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App