BREAKING: Kogi deputy governor, Simon Achuba impeached

The Kogi State House of Assembly has impeached deputy Governor Simon Achuba.
The impeachment is coming barely few hours after a seven-man panel investigating allegations of gross misconduct leveled against the deputy governor, submitted its report to the state assembly.
Chairman of the panel, Barrister John Baiyeshea on Friday led six other members of the panel to submit the report to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew, at the State House of Assembly in Lokoja.
