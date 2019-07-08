BREAKING: Kidnapped Kadpoly student regains freedom 16 days after

ADVERTISEMENT

The student of Kaduna Polytechnic, Mohammed Abubakar, who was allegedly kidnapped on his way to school 16 days ago, has regained freedom.

The young man was still looking traumatised after ‎reuniting with his parents at Rigasa Community in Kaduna State.

Daily Trust gathered that Abubakar was released on Thursday night and was thereafter found under Kawo Bridge within the metropolis.

Our reporter, who met with the boy on Monday, said he was still looking weak and quiet due to stress.

Narrating how the incident ‎happened, Abubakar said he boarded a tricycle to school with three persons already inside, including the rider, saying that was all he could remember.

“I only opened my eyes to see me in a room inside a forest. The house has only three rooms and there were women in the house but no children.

“The men hardly stay in the house; they only came in and leave but their women were in the house throughout the days I spent with them.

“I couldn’t do anything because I was weak and scared. I didn’t even know how I came there in the first place and I saw two guns in the room,” he said.

The men told me that they found me in the bush so they brought me to their house to take care of me.

The young man also said the people asked him to give them a number to call his parents which he did.

“Honestly, I’m still scared I don’t like talking about them even though I was not maltreated because they kept insisting they ‎found me in the bush and that I was unconscious for seven days according to them. They later brought me out of the bush and sent me home,” he said.

He said they drove for many hours before reaching Kaduna as he thanked God for saving his life and for reuniting him with his parents.

His mother, Hajiya Asmau, said her husband sent N20,000 to the people after they demanded for transportation before they sent him home.

She added that the boy was released due to prayers from well-meaning Nigerians.

