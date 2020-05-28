Kebbi discharges last Covid-19 active cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State Task Force committee on COVID-19, on Thursday discharged the two remaining coronavirus patients in the state.

The Task Force Chairman on COVID-19, who is also the Commissioner for Health, Jafar Muhammed, made the disclosure at the Isolation Unit of the Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo.

He said, “Our two remaining Covid- 19 patients at the isolation center, in Kebbi Medical Center , Kalgo, are discharged today, Thursday 28/5/2020.”

Muhammed opined that, the discharge of the two remaining COVID-19 patients was as a result of the follow up tests conducted on them and the results turned out be negative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He averred, “so, by implication ,they are free to be integrated back into the mainstream society, because their results turned out to be negative after their two weeks stay in the Isolation centre”

The excited Commissioner further announced that, following the discharge of the two remaining COVID-19 patients, the state now has no active case.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App