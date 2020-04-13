Kano confirms two more coronavirus cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Kano has risen to three, as the state confirmed two more cases on Monday.

“This is to announce that 2 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed after their test results returned positive. The total number of cases now in Kano State stands at 3,” Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, famously known as Dawisu, posted on Twitter.

Kano state on Saturday confirmed the index case of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19 in the state.

The patient was said to have attended the Friday congregational prayers.

This development has led the state government to consider closing places of worship.

The male patient was discovered after he was admitted to a private clinic along Lamido Crescent in Nassarawa GRA.

Sources at the clinic told Daily Trust that all the staff and patients had been evacuated to one of the isolation centers in the state.

The patient, a former ambassador, was said to have come to Kano from Lagos, probably where he contacted the disease.

Armed policemen were deployed at the clinic, and condoned-off the busy Lamido Crescent, thereby restricting movement.

It was further learnt that some neighbours of the clinic were also evacuated from their homes for medical examination.

A resident said his sister who was sent on an errand was prevented from entering her family house.

The patient, Daily Trust gathered, attended Friday prayers at the popular Da’awah Juma’at Mosque along Suleman Crescent in Nassarawa GRA on Friday, a situation that is causing serious concern to government officials.

At Giginyu quarters, Daily Trust gathered, the immediate family members of the patient and his domestic workers have been evacuated to an isolation center.

There was tension and confusion in the community following the discovery of the patient in the area, as residents could be seen discussing the matter at different places.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who confirmed the case, said the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 had directed deployment of health personnel to the three identified areas where the patient went prior to the detection of the virus for fumigation.

Daily Trust gathered that the three identified places are Da’awah Juma’at Mosque, the clinic and Giginyu Quarters, where the patient resides.

Shortly after the discovery of the patient, the state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje summoned for an emergency meeting with members of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19.

Speaking to Daily Trust on phone shortly after the emergency meeting, Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa said the government has banned tricycle riders from carrying more than one passenger.

“Henceforth, all commercial tricycle riders will carry only one passenger. Any rider caught carrying more than one passenger would face the wrath of the law.

“The task force committee will also meet with Chief Imams of Juma’at mosques and Reverend Fathers to decide on how to operate the places of worships in order to curb the spread of the virus. If the meeting decides that we should close the mosques and churches in the state, we will do so for the interest of our people,” he said.

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gatherings remain the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said by sustaining the measures, combined with extensive testing and contact tracing, Nigeria can take control and limit the spread of the disease.

He disclosed this during a national broadcast on Monday.

“Today, the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gatherings remain the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the virus. By sustaining these measures, combined with extensive testing and contact tracing, we can take control and limit the spread of the disease,” he said.

The president urged Nigerians to adhere to preventive measures as he extended the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states by 14 days.

“With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight,” Buhari noted.

Buhari had, on March 29, 2020, announced the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

