Xenophobic attacks: Buhari gets report, orders evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa
  BREAKING: Kaduna governor El-rufai wins at Tribunal
BREAKING: Kaduna governor El-rufai wins at Tribunal

By Mohammed Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Governor Nasiru El-rufai of Kaduna State.

The Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State, on Monday, declared the State Governor Nasir El-rufai of All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the March, 2019 Governorship elections in the state.

The Tribunal threw out the Peoples Democratic Party’s flag bearer, Isa Ashiru’s petition and declared El-rufai‎ as Substantive Governor of the state.

‎The Tribunal Judge, Justice Ibrahim Bako, struck out the petition for lack of substantial evidence.

Isa had challenged El-Rufai’s victory at the 9th March, 2019 Gubernatorial elections.

