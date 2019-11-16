BREAKING: Jonathan stranded as INEC staff, materials yet to arrive Otuoke

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed disappointment over the late arrival of election materials to his polling unit, 39, in Otuoke, ward 13 in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa in the governorship election in the state.

Jonathan, who who came out to cast his vote around some minutes past 11, got disappointed, when he asked journalists, ‘Are you INEC officials’ with a chorus answer ‘No’

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Well this is where I will vote, but since they are not here yet let me go back inside.

“You see now, youths of nowadays, you need to do more,” he stated.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App