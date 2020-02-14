BREAKING: INEC set to brief media on Bayelsa governorship’s logjam

ADVERTISEMENT

Barring last minute changes, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is set to hold a media briefing any moment from now on the Supreme Court’s judgement that sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa state, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The sack of Lyon by the Apex Court on Thursday, has led to uncertainty over who will be sworn in as governor of the oil-rich state as the outgoing chief executive, Seriake Dickson, rounds off his tenure today.

Lawyers and analysts said last night that unless INEC takes a firm decision, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr. Monday Obolo may likely be sworn in today to fill the vacuum that will be created by the exit of Dickson.

This followed the confusion trailing the verdict of the Supreme Court on the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The apex court yesterday sacked the governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo who won under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and were billed to be sworn-in today.

With the sacking of the duo, the political party that got 25 per cent of the total votes cast in 2/3 of the local government areas of the state would produce the governor.

Now that all the votes scored by the APC have been nullified by the apex court, it was not clear last night as to whether the PDP will carry the day. There are eight local government areas in Bayelsa State and PDP and its candidate won conveniently in two of them.

