BREAKING: INEC declares APC’s Bello winner of Kogi election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of ABU, Prof Ibrahim Garba who announced the results awhile ago said Bello polled 406,222 votes to defeat his main challenger, Engr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 189,704 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Bello having certified the requirements of the law has been declared elected and returned as winner of the election.

Details later…

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App