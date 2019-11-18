  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. BREAKING: INEC declares APC’s Bello winner of Kogi election
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: INEC declares APC’s Bello winner of Kogi election

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of ABU, Prof Ibrahim Garba who announced the results awhile ago said Bello polled 406,222 votes to defeat his main challenger, Engr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 189,704 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Bello having certified the requirements of the law has been declared elected and returned as winner of the election.

 

Details later…

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.