Breaking: INEC boss, Mahmoud arrives Kogi, meets stakeholders

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu is meeting with stakeholders at ahead of the November 16th governorship election in Kogi state.

The meeting which is holding at the Idrinana Hotels in Lokoja, has in attendance, flagbearer of the APC and incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello and his running mate; PDP governorship candidate, Engr Musa Wada and his running mate as well as candidates of other political parties cleared for the election.

Mahmoud in his opening remarks said the stakeholders meeting was part of the commission’s efforts aimed at ensuring conduct of peaceful, free, fair and credible governorship election in Kogi State.

