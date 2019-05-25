Breaking: INEC affirms PDP’s Mutawalle as Zamfara governor-elect

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday affirmed Dr. Bello Muhammad Mutawalle, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Zamfara State governorship candidate as the state governor-elect.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who said this on Saturday at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, also said the new governor-elect and National Assembly members all of the PDP would be issued with their certificates of return on Monday in Abuja.

Yakubu also said that the 24 state assembly members, including a National Rescue Movement (NRM) member would received their certificates next Friday in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Daily Trust reports that the Supreme Court on Friday nullified all APC votes in the state and ordered that parties with second highest votes take over.

Yakubu also warned political parties to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, especially for the coming Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

