Imo PDP chairman, Ezekwem resigns, quits party

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Charles Ezekwem has resigned. Ezekwem also announced that he is dumping the party.

Ezekwem, in a letter addressed to the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, based his resignation on what he called “prevailing circumstances“ within the party. He also denounced his membership of the party.

He said that he had notified his party at both the ward and state level of his action.

There has been mass defection of PDP members to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the Supreme Court verdict, which sacked the PDP government of Emeka Ihedioha and installed Hope Uzodinma of APC as the new governor.

