BREAKING: Immigration service changes portal for recruitment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a change of portal for its recruitment exercise which it announced last Friday.

The spokesman of the NIS, Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday morning.

He said the Service had changed the recruitment portal to www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng which is currently active, adding that the decision was taken to make the portal more accessible to applicants.

“Consequently, the earlier portal advertised: www.nisrecruitment.org.ng is no longer in use and not tenable,” the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

James reminded the public that the recruitment exercise is free and aside the change of portal, all information contained in the public notice for recruitment remained valid.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) had published the recruitment advertisement in national dailies on Friday 13th March, 2020.

However, applicants are complaining that the portal is not accessible.

“Each time I tried to log in, it comes out with an error,” an applicant told Daily Trust on Friday evening.

The NIS was silent on extension of the closing date for applications following the hitches with the initial portal.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App