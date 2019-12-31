BREAKING: House of Representatives member, Gawo dies in Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT

A member representing Garki- Babura federal constituency (APC, Jigawa) at the National Assembly, Mohammed Adamu Fagen Gawo, has died in Dubai.

A member of the family, Mohammed Hadi Inuwa, made the disclosure to newsmen on phone, saying the late Fagen Gawo died at the age of 74.

The deceased passed on while in Dubai for medical treatment over a disease associated with his legs.

The late Fagen Gawo was in his second term as a member of the National Assembly.

The Jigawa state acting chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Habibu Sarah, also confirmed the passing away of late Fagen Gawo.

While disclosing that he spoke with the deceased at around 2pm on Tuesday, the APC chieftain said Gawo told him he had fully recovered and would soon be back.

The deceased left behind 10 children and a wife.

