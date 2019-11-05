BREAKING: Gunmen open fire on commuters around Zuba, Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers shot at fire commuters around Zuma rock along Abuja-Kaduna highway, in Niger state on Tuesday night.

A victim, who escaped the attack, told Daily Trust around 9pm on Tuesday the vehicle he boarded from Zuba axis in Abuja was shot at on approaching the area, just close to a military check point.

He said the attack forced the driver to revers, adding that all passengers alighted from the vehicle and fled the scene.

A trader at Wuse market in Abuja, Hassan Ibrahim, who was heading to his house in the outskirt of Abuja when the incident happened, also explained that hundreds of passengers got out of their vehicles to take refuge around Zuma estate, which had been converted to a police barrack.

He said some security men in plain clothes were later sighted heading towards the direction where the gunmen laid the siege.

It could be recalled that a similar incident took place last month at the same area where about 20 persons were abducted and taken into the bush.

Some of them were held in captivity for days before regaining freedom after paying ransom.

All efforts made to speak to the police area commander in Suleja, ACP Isa, was not successful, as he did not answer a call made to his contact up to the time when this report was filed around 9 30 pm.

