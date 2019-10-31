BREAKING: Gunmen abduct wife of Katsina’s Deputy Accountant General

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the Deputy Accountant General of Katsina state, Hajiya Lubabatu Sani Lawal BK has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen, Daily Trust reports.

About 10 gunmen stormed her residence located within the Government Reserve Area (GRA) at about 9:00PM on Wednesday.

Sources disclosed that her abductors came in two vehicles including a Peugeot 206 model. They allegedly beat up some residents and searched the house before locating her. She was immediately whisked away by the kidnappers, according to a source.

It was learnt that there has not been any contact between the family and the abductors.

Lubabatu who is the younger wife of the Deputy Accountant general had just returned from lesser Hajj with some of her children.

Her husband was recently appointed as Deputy Accountant General. He had served as the Head of state treasury before his elevation.

The state police command is yet to comment on the incidence.

