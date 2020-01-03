BREAKING: Gunmen abduct 5 persons in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted five persons in Gassol local government area of Taraba state.

The incident, according to eye witness account, occurred between Sabongida to WuroJam in Gassol local government area of Taraba state on Wednesday.

The eye witness,Musa Sabongida, told Daily Trust that the victims were abducted at a bush while returning from Tella town around 5pm.

He gave the names of the victims as Hambali Haladu,Abdu Ibrahim, Buhari Abdu,Gidado Mallam Manu and Thomas Ernan.

Daily Trust gathered that negotiation has started between the abductors and families of the victims.

He said between January to December last year over 70 persons were abducted in Sabongida,Tella, Sansani ,Dubele,Yarima, Gassol, Wuriyo and Dananacha and other villages all in Gassol local government area.

Contacted the police spoke person in the state ,DSP David Misal said report of abduction of the Five persons has not reach his office.

