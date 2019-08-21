BREAKING: Governor Sule summons emergency meeting after attack on Dep Gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has summoned an emergency security meeting after the attack on the convoy of the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, which led to the death of five people.

A statement by Yakubu Lamai, Director General (Press) to the Governor, said the Governor was commitment to improve security in Nasarawa State.

He assured that the government of Governor was determined to quash all security challenges in the state.

It could be recalled that the Nasarawa State House of Assembly had recently called on Governor Sule to improve security in the state due to rising cases of kidnappings in the state.

It could also be recalled that the former Chief of Defense Staff, Air Marshall Alex Badeh (retired) was killed in Karu Local Government by armed bandits.

