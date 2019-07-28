BREAKING: Governor Fintiri loses father

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Umaru Badami, father to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, is dead.

Badami, 82, died on Sunday after a protracted illness, Mr Solomon Kumangar, Director-General, Media and Communications to the governor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the octogenarian passed away around 2.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola and was discharged yesterday only to later collapse,” Kumagar told NAN.

The deceased, a retired soldier, is survived by a wife and six children, including Governor Fintiri.

NAN reports that Badami had been buried according to Islamic rites after funeral prayers at the Yola Central Mosque. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App