BREAKING: Governor Fintiri loses father

By Agency report Published Date
Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Alhaji Umaru Badami, father to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, is dead.

Badami, 82, died on Sunday after a protracted illness, Mr Solomon Kumangar, Director-General, Media and Communications to the governor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

He said that the octogenarian passed away around 2.30 p.m.

“He was on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola and was discharged yesterday only to later collapse,” Kumagar told NAN.

The deceased, a retired soldier, is survived by a wife and six children, including Governor Fintiri.

NAN reports that Badami had been buried according to Islamic rites after funeral prayers at the Yola Central Mosque. (NAN)

