Governor Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday morning, announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed this via a post on his Twitter handle; @kfayemi.

He tweeted: “I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday [Tuesday] and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria hit 37,801

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise and, on Tuesday, the country recorded 576 new cases, bringing the total infections to 37, 801 in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday night.

The centre also said that four deaths were recorded in the country.

It said that the 576 new cases were reported from 22 states.

The NCDC said out of the 37,801 confirmed cases, 15,677 cases have been treated and discharged.

It added that a total of 805 deaths were recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said that new cases were reported in Lagos (88), Kwara (87), FCT (82), Plateau (62), Ondo (39), Enugu (28), Oyo (26), Taraba (24), Kaduna (20), Ebonyi (20), Edo (17), Cross River (16), Kano (14), Rivers (11), Ogun (10), Delta (9), Nasarawa (8), Osun (8), Katsina (3), Imo (2), Kebbi (1), and Borno (1).

