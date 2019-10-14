BREAKING: Government responsible for continuous captivity of our children – Parents of abducted schoolgirls

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents of the six students and two teachers of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Kaduna, who were kidnapped on 3rd October, 2019, have blamed the Kaduna State Government over the continuous captivity of their children in kidnappers’ den.

It could be recalled that the kidnappers forced their way into Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of the state around 12 am on Thursday, October 3 and abducted six girls and two teachers who were just returning to the school after a break.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, leader of the team, Chukwuemeka Paul Adindu, said they have done the bidding of the kidnappers, but the kidnappers made a u-turn based on the reaction of the state government over the development in the media.

According to Adindu: “We are the parents of the six girls and two teachers kidnapped at Engravers College, Kakau Daji and we are here to let you know that they have not been released because of misinformation in the media that the State Government was on top of it.

“The government said they were doing everything possible to bring our children back which happened only on the paper. We, the parents and staff of the college do not know anything about government negotiating with the kidnappers.

“The kidnappers are still calling and threatening us because of the pronouncement made by government that made them go wild and said they are waiting for the government.”

He clarified that the families were the one making efforts to get their children, saying: “The school is a private school and government is not negotiating.”

He further decried that they had been struggling to see how to secure the release of their children, stressing that there was no involvement from the government.

“It is only we the parent that are suffering. We don’t look like people government is helping. They should please, released our children.

“We have tried our best as parents to do all we can. We did as we were told, but up till now, they have not been released to us and what they are holding-on to is the government pronouncement which is making them demand for more,” he said.

