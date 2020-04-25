Giroud extends Chelsea contract until June 2021

  1. Home
Chelsea have triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud’s contract by a year until June 2021, a source said Saturday.

Giroud, 33, signed for Chelsea in winter 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country’s third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51), and the striker will be vying for a spot at next year’s European Championship.

Giroud won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014, 2015 and 2017, and totalled 105 goals in 253 games for the club.

In January 2018, he transferred to Chelsea where, in his first full season, he became the first player from the club to score 10+ goals in a single European campaign. (AFP)

