BREAKING: Gbajabiamila names Doguwa, Monguno, Akpatason, Onyejeocha as principal officers

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has named Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano) as Majority Leader of the 9th House.

Also announced were Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) as Chief Whip; Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) as Deputy Leader; and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) as Deputy Chief Whip.

In naming the principal officers, the Speaker said he relied on Order 7 Rule 4 of the House Standing Rules as communicated by the APC caucus of the House.

