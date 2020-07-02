COVID-19: Ganduje lifts lockdown, orders Kano civil servants to resume

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has lifted the lockdown imposed on the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also directed civil servants from level 12 to resume duty from Monday, July 6.

All @KanostateNg civil servants to go back to work with effect from Monday, 6th July 2020 pic.twitter.com/gZSkIMKaG0 — Kano State Ministry of Health (@KNSMOH) July 2, 2020

The governor also declared that street hawking and street begging remains banned in the state.

The governor, who gave the directives on Thursday at the press briefing of the state’s taskforce on COVID-19, added that commercial tricycle operators are to carry only two passengers

“Carrying more than two is an offence,” the governor stated.

He also directed that tricycle operators and passengers must wear face masks or face the law at the mobile courts.

Before the governor’s latest directives, the state observe lockdown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while movement was allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

As of July 1, Kano has confirmed 1257 covid-19 cases.

