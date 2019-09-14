BREAKING: Former Minister of women affairs, Alhassan decamps to PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of women affairs, Jummai Alhassan, has decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from United Democratic party (UDP).

The former Minister, who contested the governorship election on the platform of UDP during the 2019 general elections in Taraba State, took the decision during a stakeholders meeting of UDP in Jalingo.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, a report of an opinion poll conducted by the party shortly after the 2015 general election was disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The opinion poll was conducted by a committee set up by the party in which members of the party from 168 wards in 16 local government areas of the state agreed to decamp to PDP.

She said, based on the outcome of the opinion poll, she had no option than to go by the decision of the majority members of UDP and decamp to PDP.

The stakeholders meeting, held at the former Minister’s Jalingo residence, was attended by representatives of UDP members from 168 wards across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The former Minister was expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2015 general election for an alleged anti-party activity.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App