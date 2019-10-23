BREAKING: Fintiri nominates Atiku’s son as commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has nominated the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as commissioner in his cabinet.

Adamu Atiku Abubakar is one of the two nominees from Jada Local Government Area, Atiku’s home constituency.

The speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya Abbas read out the list of 23 nominees at Wednesday plenary session.

Two prominent Atiku’s loyalists, Umar Daware and Ibrahim Mijinyawa who resigned their position as commissioners in the immediate past administration to decamp to the PDP alongside their boss also made the list.

Commenting on the list, the chairman House Committee on Information, Japhet Kefas said the house would soon fix a date for screening.

This is coming a day after the assembly granted governor Fintiri the approval to appoint forty special advisers in the state.

