BREAKING: FG to unveil new allowance for corps members— Minister

The minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare has disclosed that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will enjoy the new minimum wage.

Dare disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/ allowee

Next week the DG NYSC will provide details of the new allowee for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance And MYSD,” he posted on Twitter.

