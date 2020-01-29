  1. Home
BREAKING: FG to repatriate additional $321m Abacha loot

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The Federal Government is planning to repatriate additional $321million of funds looted by a former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

To this end, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to sign a tripartite assets sharing agreement on behalf of the country with the Island of Jersey and the United States of America.

Malami, who briefed State House Correspondents after seven hours FEC meeting, said the funds would be used to finance Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano Expressway, and the Second Niger Bridge.

The minister said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed would also cover assets or funds recovered from James Ibori, Diezani Allison-Madueke, and Kola Aluko.

 

Details later…

