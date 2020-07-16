Breaking News
FG set up panel to probe alleged fraud in NSITF

By Umar Shehu Usman 
Cross section of members of NSITF investigative panel

The Federal Government of Nigeria has inaugurated a presidential investigative panel to probe the alleged financial infractions in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, recently suspended the management of the NSITF over evidence of fraud at the institution.

The panel will be headed by Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel.

The panel is given three weeks to report back to the government.

Ngige inaugurated the 10-man presidential committee at the NSITF head office in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, William Alo.

Details later

