Breaking News
BREAKING: FG reaches agreement with Labour over implementation of new minimum wageMinimum Wage: Meeting between FG, Labour ongoing
  1. Home
  2. Labour
  3. BREAKING: FG reaches agreement with Labour over implementation of new minimum wage
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: FG reaches agreement with Labour over implementation of new minimum wage

By Umar Shehu Usman Published Date
minimum wage

The Federal Government and the organised labour have reached an agreement over the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage.

The minister of Labour and Employment (State), Festus Keyamo disclosed this on his twitter handle Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keyamo, who tweeted during the negotiation between the FG and Labour said: “After some delicate negotiations (with both Ministers as conciliators), the government and Labour have finally reached an agreement on the consequential adjustment of other wages following the implementation of the enhanced minimum wage of 30, 000.

“we are working on the communique,” he said.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.