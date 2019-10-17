BREAKING: FG reaches agreement with Labour over implementation of new minimum wage

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government and the organised labour have reached an agreement over the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage.

The minister of Labour and Employment (State), Festus Keyamo disclosed this on his twitter handle Thursday night.

Keyamo, who tweeted during the negotiation between the FG and Labour said: “After some delicate negotiations (with both Ministers as conciliators), the government and Labour have finally reached an agreement on the consequential adjustment of other wages following the implementation of the enhanced minimum wage of 30, 000.

“we are working on the communique,” he said.

