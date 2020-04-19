Fears in Maiduguri as nurse dies of Covid-19 related symptoms

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired anesthetic nurse working with an international organisation in Pulka town of Gwoza LGA has died of COVID-19 related symptoms.

A relative of the deceased told our correspondent that the late Nurse house is being fumigated.

A medical doctor at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) also confirmed that a sample was taken from the deceased and the result came out positive for coronavirus.

There are fears that other health workers may have been exposed to the virus.

The nurse was said to have had contact with workers both within and outside the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

“He was brought in from Pulka to UMTH by two nurses who are also now at risk,” the source disclosed.

A member of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Borno also confirmed the development.

The source noted that the Committee will meet at 10:00am.

A source from one of the international medical organisations in Borno also confirmed the report.

All efforts to get the reaction of the Deputy Governor, who is the chairman of the Task Force proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile laboratory tests confirmed 49 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday night, raising the country’s total to 542.

Among the new cases, 23 are in Lagos, 12 in Abuja, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun, one in Oyo and another one in Ekiti.

Despite the number of infections, a total 166 people infected have been treated and discharged.

Lagos remains the state with the highest number of infections, 306 as at Saturday evening.

Nineteen people have died.

The infections have spread to a total 20 states, including the FCT.

NCDC, which has been pushing updates on the numbers of infections, deaths and treatment on social media to maintain social distancing, provided the number of infections in respective states.

Lagos- 306

FCT- 81

Kano- 37

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

