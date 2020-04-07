FCT to discharge 7 COVID-19 patients in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven COVID-19 patients are to be discharged from the Isolation Centres in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, has disclosed.

The minister announced this on Tuesday night, saying those to be discharged have fully recovered after undergoing necessary treatments. He said they tested negative to the virus twice.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Monday night said there were 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country with 35 discharged and five deaths. According to the centre, there are currently 48 confirmed cases in Abuja.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Federal Government had said that Chloroquine had been found in some works in a test-tube to treat the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated this on Tuesday at the seventh joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19 after the PTF on COVID-19 visited some of the isolation centres in Lagos state.

He, however, said it was not yet clear if it will also work internally on the body.

Similarly, Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, has been found to kill coronavirus in the laboratory within 48, say researchers at the Australia’s Monash University.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic infestations, from head lice and scabies to river blindness and some worm infestation.

