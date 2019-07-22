BREAKING: Famous Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Gumi loses daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

A famous Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has lost his daughter, Maryam Ahmad Gumi, Daily Trust has learnt.

She died on Monday in Abuja after battling with sickle cell anemia.

According to Malam Tukur Mamu, who made the announcement on behalf of the family, the late Maryam will be buried today after Zuhur prayers.

He noted that her funeral prayer will take place at the residence of the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi.

Mamu said Maryam had been battling with the sickness since before the commencement of the just concluded Ramadan.

He prayed that Allah grant her peace and admit her into Aljanatu Firdausi.

