BREAKING: Evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa delayed

Air Peace
File photo: Air Peace

The Air Peace Airlines flight due to transport Nigerians from South Africa back home has been delayed due to slow check-in and clearance process.

According to a foreign ministry official in Johannesburg, the flight that was initially slated for take off at 9am is still on ground.

The official said only 84 out of the 313 confirmed passengers for the first batch of the evacuation exercise have been cleared for boarding so far.

There have also been complaints of system failure by the immigration staff at the airport.

