BREAKING: Enyimba International win 2018/2019 NPFL title

Enyimba International FC have claimed the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL title.

Enyimba beat Akwa United 3-0 to end the NPFL Super Six Championship Playoffs with 12 points from 5 matches.

They have also qualified for the Confederation of African Football, CAF Champions League. (NAN)

