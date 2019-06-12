Breaking News
Rains: NiMet makes weather predictions for Thursday
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. BREAKING: Enyimba International win 2018/2019 NPFL title
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Enyimba International win 2018/2019 NPFL title

By Agency report Published Date
Enyimba FC

Enyimba International FC have claimed the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL title.

Enyimba beat Akwa United 3-0 to end the NPFL Super Six Championship Playoffs with 12 points from 5 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have also qualified for the Confederation of African Football, CAF Champions League. (NAN)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.