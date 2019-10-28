  1. Home
BREAKING: Emir of Karaye dissolves council

By Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano Published Date
Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Karaye ll leads his entourage to his palace from eid-eid prayer ground on Sallah Day
FILE PHOTO: Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Karaye ll leads his entourage to his palace from eid-eid prayer ground on Sallah Day

The Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, has dissolved all traditional title holders of the emirate with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement from Karaye local government, signed by an Information Officer, Malam Haruna Gunduwawa.

The dissolution of the council was announced shortly after the emir met with the outgoing traditional title holders at the emir’s palace last Friday.

The Magajin Gari of Karaye and Senior Councilor of the emirate, Engineer Shehu Ahmad, said the dissolution did not affect the eight district heads of the emirate.

The Emir assured that some of them will be returned while some will be promoted.

According to the Senior Councilor, his royal highness has expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to the title holders over the tremendous contributions offered towards the development of the emirate.

