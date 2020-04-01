BREAKING: Emir of Jere, HRH Usman is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Jere in Kaduna State, Dr. Sa’ad Usman is dead.

The deceased, who had been battling with an ailment after he sustained injuries from a misunderstanding between him and some locals, died on Wednesday.

He is the husband of a former Minister of Finance during the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and a former Senator Esther Nenadi Usman.

A younger brother of the Emir, Aminu Jere, announced on Wednesday that he had just lost his brother in person of Dr. Usman.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Aminu said: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajiun. I just lost a brother in person of HRH the Sarkin Jere, Dr. Sa’ad Usman, PhD. Janazah (funeral prayers) will take place at Jere town, by 2pm Insha Allah.”

Daily Trust recalls that Dr. Sa’ad Usman was a former secretary of the Kaduna State Government, apart from other superior positions he had occupied in government circle.

Jere is in Kagarko Local Government of Kaduna.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App