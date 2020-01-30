BREAKING: Day after lawmakers called for their sack, Buhari meets security chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over National Security Council meeting.

The meeting is being attended by security service chiefs, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd.); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Also in attendance are the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Though the agenda of the meeting is not known, it is believed that the worsening security situation especially in the north east will dominate the discussion.

On Tuesday, President Buhari expressed surprise over the surge in insecurities across the country while hosting eminent citizens of Niger State.

“I was taken aback by what is happening in the North West and other parts of the country. During our campaigns, we knew about the Boko Haram. What is coming now is surprising. It is not ethnicity or religion, rather it is one evil plan against the country.

“We have to be harder on them. One of the responsibilities of government is to provide security. If we don’t secure the country, we will not be able to manage the economy properly,’’ he said.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives called for the resignation of service chiefs.

