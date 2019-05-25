BREAKING: Dawit wins Okpekpe 10km road race

ADVERTISEMENT

An athlete from Bahrain, Fikadu Admasu Dawit, has emerged winner of the 7th edition of the Okpekpe International 10km road race at Okpekpe in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Fikadu won the 2019 edition of the race with a record time of 29.03 seconds to claim the $20,000 prize money.

Berehanu Tsegu from Ethiopia came second, 29.O4 seconds for $13,000 cash prize and John Lotiang came third with 29.17 second to clinch the $9,000 dollars prize money.

In the female category, Lliya Mwanta from Kenya emerged winner with 33.14 seconds, followed by Tuitoek Jepchir from Kenya, who completed the race in 33.18seconds.

Kasegn Asefa from Ethiopia clinched the third position with 33.31 second.

The winner of the female elite category also smile home with $20,000, $13,000 and $9,000 respectively.

Speaking during the event, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, called for more private sector participation in organising the race, as the event had immense potential to boost sports development in the country.

Dalung said sports development across the globe was being driven by private sector initiative, while government play a complementary role by providing security, mobilisation, among others.

The Edo State deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, commended the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for upgrading the 10km Okpekpe road race to a gold-label competition, stressing that the 2019 edition was better in terms of organisation.

