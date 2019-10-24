BREAKING: Cultists invade secondary school in Imo, chase away students

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Ndegwu Secondary School, Ndegwu, in Owerri West local government area of Imo State have deserted their school following the invasion of the institution by cultists.

It was gathered that the cultists took over the school following a clash by rival gangs.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the students, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said that this was not the first incident as the cultists have invaded the school on several occasions.

He said: “The incident of cultism in secondary schools has increased drastically as secondary schools in this area has been under constant attack by these people.

“Just yesterday (Wednesday) they came again and disrupted academic activities in the school, forcing both students and teachers to flee for safety.”

The students appealed to the authorities to come to their aid.

Imo Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu could not be reached for comments as his phone was off.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App