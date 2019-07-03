BREAKING: COZA not our member – CAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Wednesday, said the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), whose senior Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo is enmeshed in a rape scandal, is not a member of any of the families that belong to CAN.

The apex Christian association stated its stand in a statement titled “The position of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the widespread allegations of rape against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA),” that it was worried about recurrent allegations of rape and infidelity against some gospel ministers and other Christians.

The position of the association, which was issued in a statement signed by the association’s National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Barr. Kwamkur Samuel Vondip in Jos, particularly stressed that it was deeply concerned about the ongoing rape allegation saga arising from a confessional statement by a former female member of COZA, Mrs. Bisola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

“While efforts must be made to get to the root of the matter through thorough investigation, the association condemns totally, any act of infidelity either by a pastor or any member of the church of God.

“Immoral relationships with anybody in the society are against the teachings of the Bible and the church and we urge all believers all over the country to run away from them because, as the Bible says and we strongly believe, adulterers and fornicators, God will judge (Heb. 13:4).”

The statement urged security agencies and the judiciary to redouble their efforts in prosecuting the various cases of rape and other heinous crimes that are presently bedeviling the country without fear or prejudice.

It further urged all ministers of the gospel to shun all appearances of evi,l especially unregulated closeness to persons in the church, adding that rape by every standard is sinful and an act of wickedness.

