BREAKING: Court sacks Reps Majority leader, Doguwa

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Kaduna, has nullified the election of a member representing Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa over irregularities.

Delivering judgement on Monday, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie ordered the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election in the entire constituency within 90 days.

It would be recalled that the Panel-Two of the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Kano had upheld the electoral victory of the House Leader, who is of All Progressives Congress (APC), at the 2019 national assembly election.

Doguwa was challenged before the tribunal by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Air Commodore Salisu Shehu (rtd), with allegations of over-voting and other electoral malpractices.

In its judgement, the three-man tribunal, led by Hon. Justice Nayai Aganaba, dismissed the petition on grounds that the petitioners had failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, granting a cost of N300,000 against them.

The same Court of Appeal had, last week, ordered fresh election into Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency seat of Kano State.

Former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin was declared winner of the election for the seat in February but the results was challenged by Aliyu Datti Yako, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

The petition of the PDP candidate was dismissed at the election petition but he appealed the judgment. A

Justice Ajoke Adepoju, who delivered the judgment, said the entire election conducted in the two local governments of Kiru and Bebeji could not stand as the final result contained in Form EC (8)E for the election was mutilated.

Justice Ajoke Adepoju said since the result was mutilated, any presumption on the actual result was a hearsay.

