Breaking: Court reduces Sowore’s bail terms

A Federal High Court in Abuja has reduced the bail terms imposed on the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare over charges of treason.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Monday reduced Sowore’s bail bond to the N50m down from N100m, while Bakare’s bail was reduced from N50m to N20m.

Justice Ojukwu also ordered that sureties to the defendants are no longer required to deposit evidence of the funds with the court registrar.

Sowore, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential candidate of the in the February 23 presidential election, and Bakare, also known as ‘Mandate’ and a member of the Coalition for Revolution (CORE), were arraigned on seven count charges of treasonable felony, cyberstalking, and money laundering.

Details later…

