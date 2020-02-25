BREAKING: Court convicts Olisa Metuh over N400m

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Olisa Metuh for receiving N400m from former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Justice Okon Abang on Tuesday held that Metuh could not prove that the money was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2015 general elections.

He added that Metuh could not prove that he was not aware of the transfer from the ONSA to his bank account

Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Ltd were in 2016 charged on seven counts of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after he allegedly received the sum of N400m from the former NSA, Sambo Dasuki.

Justice Okon Abang had fixed today for judgement after listening to the final written addresses of the parties in the matter.

But Metuh through his counsel, Abel Ozioko, maintained that the funds were duly approved by the office of the then president, Goodluck Jonathan, and paid through the NSA to publicize the good works of the government ahead of the general elections between 2014 and 2015.

