BREAKING: Country music legend, Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at 81, according to his family.

A statement said: “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10.25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Rogers had a career that spanned more than six decades.

His family added in a statement: “The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.

“They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Country historian Bill C. Malone told Variety: “Rogers is a consummate story-teller, with an intimate and compelling style that almost demands the listener’s concentration.

“When his husky tenor voice slips down into a raspy, gravelly register, as it sometimes does, Rogers pulls the listener even further into his confidence.”

About Rogers

Rogers was born and raised in Houston, in a poor family.

Rogers was known for collaborating with Dolly Parton.

He was known for chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years”.

He had 24 number one hits and was a Country Music Hall of Fame member.

He won the CMA Awards six times, and took home three Grammy awards.

He was a recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.

He was voted the “Favorite Singer of All Time” in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.

