Breaking News
UPDATE: Sowore taken away by DSS operatives less than 24hrs after his releaseBREAKING: Confusion in court as DSS allegedly attempts to re-arrest Sowore
  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. BREAKING: Confusion in court as DSS allegedly attempts to re-arrest Sowore
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Confusion in court as DSS allegedly attempts to re-arrest Sowore

By Clement A. Oloyede Published Date

The Federal High Court in Abuja has been thrown into confusion as the Department of State Services (DSS) allegedly attempts to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore immediately after the end of today’s proceedings.

Sowore, who was released after 124 days in DSS’ detention around 7pm on Thursday, was back in court this morning for the commencement of his trial on the charge of treasonable felony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, presided over by Justice Ojukwu had adjourned the matter to February 11 for the commencement of trial based on the consensus of both counsel.

However, just as Sowore was making his way out of the court, DSS operatives made attempts to whisk him and his co-defendants, Olawale Bakare, away.

As at the time of filling this report, counsel for Sowore, Femi Falana (SAN) and prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN) were seen approaching the judge’s chamber.

Falana had informed the court earlier that there are plans to file a fresh charge against Sowore, an allegation Liman said he knew nothing about.

SEE UPDATE: Sowore taken away by DSS operatives

 

WATCH ALSO:

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.